[India], Sept 11 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Sector.

The ceasefire violation took place around 1:45 p.m. The Indian Army is retaliating.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire by resorting to firing at P-1and P-2 posts in the Shahpur Sector of the state.

This comes two days after the Pakistan Army once again turned to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Poonch Sector. (ANI)