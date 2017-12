[India], Dec 5 (ANI): The Pakistan troops on Tuesday violated ceasefire in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars to which the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.

The exchange of fire from both sides lasted for around one hour.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)