J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district at 1600 hours.

The Indian Army is currently retaliating strongly and effectively to the cross border firing. More details of the incident are awaited.

The ceasefire violation comes just two days after around 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a ghastly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Earlier on Saturday, a Major-rank of Army officer was killed while defusing an improvised explosive device (IED).

IED had been planted by terrorists inside the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The officer is from the Corps of Engineers. The IED was planted 1.5-km inside the Line of Control in Nowshera sector. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, police said. On February 14, a CRPF convoy on its way to Srinagar from Jammu was attacked in Awantipora area of Pulwama district by terrorists, which claimed the lives of around 40 CRPF jawans. Around 2,500 personnel were traveling in 78 vehicles which were part of the convoy when the incident occurred. (ANI)