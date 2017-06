[India], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

The Indian Army has been retaliating strongly to the ceasefire violation in the Khari Karmara areas of the sector.

The Pakistan Army, earlier in the week also, had initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the same sector.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)