J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector

-K) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The Indian Army is also retaliating to the firing strongly.

Earlier in the day, a woman sustained injury in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation and indiscriminate firing by the Pakistan side is on its verge in the Valley causing a tense situation in various districts of the state.(ANI)