J-K: Pakistan violates ceasesfire in Naushera sector

[India], June 25 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Sunday initiated an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively to the firing.

The Pakistan initiated the firing at around 06:30 a.m.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

Pakistan had then also resorted to unprovoked indiscriminate firing from small arms automatics and shelled mortars. (ANI)