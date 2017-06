[India], June 23 (ANI): A person was lynched to death by a violent mob in downtown Srinagar last night.

Reportedly, the man was clicking pictures of people coming out of mosque and nearby areas which irked the people. When asked to stop doing so by the locals, the man opened fire and was later subdued by the mob.

Police have recovered the body of deceased and are trying to ascertain his identity as well.

More details awaited. (ANI)