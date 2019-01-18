J-K Police arrests individual suspected of planning terror attack

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir Police on Friday arrested an individual allegedly planning a terrorist attack in the Kupwara region and recovered incriminating materials including ammunition from his possession

The individual identified as Mohd Aslam Beigh was arrested from a naka checkpoint.

The police took him into custody. A preliminary investigation suggested that he was planning to join a terror outfit. The investigation further suggested that he, along with other terrorists, was planning a terror attack in Kupwara area.

Initial investigation also revealed that Beigh was motivated to turn to terrorism through social media by entities based in Pakistan. Kupwara police station has lodged an FIR in this matter under relevant sections of the law. (ANI)