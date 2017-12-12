J-K police arrests youth intending to join Alqaeda-affiliated group

[India], December 12 (ANI): The Ganderbal Police on Tuesday arrested a downtown boy from Srinagar's Qamaria Chowk, intending to join Alqaeda-affiliated Zakir Musa's group on Tuesday.

The boy is a resident of Srinagar's Rainawari area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Fayaz Ahmed Lone KPS said, "the boy from Rainawari was in surveillance and was being tracked since few days. He was in contact with some Pakistani militants who are also under surveillance."

"Through our sources, we got know about his movement and nabbed him early today. He confessed that he intended to join Ansar Gazwat ul Hind," he said.

SSP further added that, "after counselling, the boy was handed over to his parents." (ANI)