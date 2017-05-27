J-K Police confirms killing of Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Bhat

[India], May 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police has confirmed that two terrorists including Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhatt, who succeeded Burhan Wani, were killed in an encounter in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) tweeted, "Major success for JKP and security forces. Two terrorists including Sabzar killed in Tral encounter."

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a major operation to smoke out the remaining terrorist from his hideout in Tral.

The Tral operation is a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the JKP, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Earlier in the day, at least three terrorists were cornered by the Indian forces in the area. Based on the input of Army Intelligence, three unidentified terrorists were said to be holed up. An operation was launched by locally deployed RR troops at around 9 p.m. yesterday. While placing cordon, a contact was established wherein, a house with 12 rooms was searched. The entire area has been cordoned off and a major counter-operation is underway. More details to follow. (ANI)