J-K police countering Pak-based cyber terrorists

[India], June 18 (ANI): The Police are taking all necessary steps to counter the propaganda of Pakistan-based cyber terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the state's Directorate General of Police (DGP) S. P. Vaid said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Vaid said his department had made considerable progress in thwarting this menace.

"There are some cyber-terrorists who have been feeding propaganda here, they use social media as their tool to spread their propaganda. We have taken necessary steps to counter this menace. We are informing the youth to refrain from such messages, and are warning them about the hidden agendas behind these propagandas," Vaid told ANI.

He also said that terrorist organisations like the ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed will be dealt in a similar way as they were all the same. His statement comes after terror outfit ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on the 29 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar, injuring one jawan. "ISIS, LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed are same for us. They all will be dealt with in the same manner. We are doing the best we can," Vaid told ANI. Vaid also assured pilgrims of preparations for the Amarnath Yatra later this month, had been completed and that there was no need for security fears. "All preparations for it have been done, I invite devotees to come without any fear, but yes they should follow the necessary security alerts given by the security forces," he added. Earlier on Thursday, veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Press Colony in Srinagar. The incident has drawn a huge outrage in the Valley with many calling it an 'act of cowardice'. (ANI)