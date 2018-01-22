J-K police distributes helmet to bikers riding without it

-K) [India], January 22 (ANI): In an attempt to aware two-wheeler riders without helmets, Jammu and Kashmir police in Udhampur district distributed free helmets to the people riding without one.

A surprise check was carried out by the Udhampur district police at Sattani area on Dhar road on Sunday.

Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rayeez Bhat, who was present at the spot along with senior police officers, stopped two-wheeler riders and gave helmets to them.

"We always want that there should be awareness among people about the helmet and its importance. We want to send a strong message to the two wheeler riders that helmet is very important to save their own life," SSP Bhat told ANI.

The two-wheelers riders, who lauded the initiative, also got surprised at first as the police were giving them free helmet instead of slapping a fine. "I was returning home from work when a police officer asked me as to why I was not wearing a helmet. They gifted me a helmet for my safety. I was really surprised that they didn't fine me for riding without a helmet. I really appreciate the initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir police. I want to thank them.They are trying to give a positive message," said a biker. (ANI)