[India], May 1 (ANI): A police personnel was shot at by terrorists in the Khanyar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar area on Wednesday.

The police personnel was later shifted to a hospital.

More details are currently awaited in this regard.

This comes days after three terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were arrested from Wathora area of Budgam district for allegedly attacking a police post in Srinagar. (ANI)