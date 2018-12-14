J-K: Police seizes large haul of explosives, one arrested

, (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested one person and recovered large amount of explosive substances and incriminating materials from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Mayour Ahmad Khan, a resident of Panjran area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"On the basis of a credible input, a joint party of Police and security forces intercepted a vehicle and seized safety fuses, detonators, explosive substances, materials used for making IEDs and other incriminating materials from the possession of Mayour Ahmad Khan," a press statement by the police read.

The statement further stated that the individual was arrested under relevant sections of law and a case has been registered at Litter Police Station. Further investigation is underway.(ANI)