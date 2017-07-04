J-K Police urge Kashmiri youth to leave path of terrorism

[India], July 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) S.P. Vaid on Tuesday urged the Kashmiri youth to leave path of terrorism.

"We have rescued locals from the grip of militancy. We talked to family and friends and rescued them. We want to rescue other others also who have lost their path. Jammu and Kashmir promises them that they will not face any problem," Vaid said.

Vaid further said the Jammu and Kashmir Police would help them to live their life respectfully, if they have not committed any crime.

"We will train them to find a suitable job for survival and live a respectful life. 25,000 people in past 27 years have left the path of terrorism or have come back from Pakistan and today, they are living a normal life," he said. Lately, the number of Kashmiri youth engaged in the stone pelting activities in the valley has considerably increased. As per reports, the youth are being sponsored by Pakistan to carry out such unlawful activities. As per reports, the local resident even provide shelter to the Pakistani terrorist. Last year, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with the security forces on July 8, 2016. He was born in the Dadsara village of Tral area of Pulwama to a principal of a higher secondary school. Burhan fled from his home on October 16, 2010 and became a militant at the age of 15. (ANI)