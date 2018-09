[India], Sept 30 (ANI): The policeman who got injured after terrorists attacked a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, has succumbed to his injuries.

The terrorists first hurled a grenade and then opened fire at the police station. The Police retaliated and foiled the attack.

On September 27, security forces gunned down a terrorist, after an encounter broke out in Dooru Shahabad area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)