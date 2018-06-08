J-K: Rajnath assigns 2 battalions for border areas

[India] Jun 8(ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said two battalions will be assigned specifically for the areas falling between the range of 0-10 km from the border.

He further announced that five Indian Reserve (IR) Battalions will be raised under which more than 5000 people will be selected and 60 percent of the vacancies for these IR battalions will be reserved for the people living within 0-10 km of border areas.

Talking to the media after meeting public delegations, Singh said, "Delegations have told us about their demands, along with the developments that can further be made in the areas."

Singh, along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Minister of State Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, met representatives of the 'Gurjar' community in Kupwara, where ceasefire violation from across the border and other terrorist activities has forced some locals to shift their base over the past few weeks. They also met the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. After Kupwara, the delegation will proceed to J&K's winter capital, Jammu. Singh is on a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation along the Indo-Pak border. While addressing a press conference on Thursday, he had stated that the Centre won't allow any obstacle to come in the way of its mission to ensure lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)