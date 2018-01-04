J-K: Rajouri to get over 100 school buildings by district administration

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): In an attempt to provide conducive atmosphere for education in remote and hilly areas, construction work for nearly 100 schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district is underway by district administration for students, who are forced to study under open sky due to lack of schools in the region.

The Rajouri District administration has initiated the project under the Jammu and Kashmir government's 'TAMIER' project, which also includes Kotranka, Budhal, Kalakot, Darhal, Manjakote, Nowshera.

Students in remote areas of the district face hardships due to lack of proper infrastructure at open-sky schools, which functioning without buildings and often face closure due to bad weather. Speaking to ANI, locals hailed the Rajouri District administration for such an initiative. "It is only because of our DC that this is happening. I would like to thank him for taking such a step. Students used to walk for miles to study. At least now they will be have a school to study," said a local. "There was no facility at all. We hardly used to go to school. But today I thank the government for taking such a step. This is the first time that such a initiative have beent taken in a remote place like this," said another local to (ANI).