J-K regularises over 650 'Rehbar-E-Taleem' teachers

[India] June 13, (ANI) : The government of Jammu and Kashmir has regularised over 650 teachers, working under the "Rehbare-E-Taleem" scheme after a long gap of six years.

The teachers got the regularisation orders from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti through their representatives at the Sheri Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

According to a teacher, with the help of this developmental move, teachers will show better performance in schools and will be financially empowered.

The 'Rehbar-E-Taleem' scheme was introduced by the state government aimed to employ the educated youth on a contractual basis and it was decided theses contractual teachers will be regularised, after the completion of five years. The scheme was initiated in order to reduce the unemployment in the state. The minimum criteria for selection was that the candidate must be Cl. XII pass, above 18 years of age and should belong to the village itself. (ANI)