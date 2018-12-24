J-K: Schools to remain closed due to heavy shelling along LoC

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): All government and private schools located in five km range from Line of Control (LoC) in Keri and Pukherni sectors of Rajouri district will remain shut on Monday due to heavy shelling.

"Pakistan violated ceasefire in Keri and Pukherni sectors of Rajouri district today morning. Shelling is still underway. Our forces are retaliating appropriately. The schools in the area have been closed for today," Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police, Yougal Manhas told ANI.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the LoC in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

The Pakistani troops targeted forward positions and residential areas. However, no casualty or injury has been reported so far.(ANI)