J-K: Search op continues for terrorists who opened fire at forest guard

[India], Sep 13 (ANI): Search operation continued in Jhajjar Kotli for the second day after terrorists, who were travelling in a truck, opened fire at a forest guard yesterday and fled the spot.

The area has been cordoned off.

Meanwhile, a family has claimed that the terrorists, who were hiding in the area, had come to their home at around 9:00 pm yesterday and asked for food, water and clothes. The family also said that the terrorists had asked them the way to Kashmir and offered money and even threatened to kill them.

A forest guard got injured after terrorists opened fire at Jhajjar Kotli along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday. The terrorists, who were travelling in a truck, opened fire at the victim after the police intercepted the truck on the national highway. They, however, fled the spot moments after the attack. The police had seized one AK 47 rifle and three magazines from the intercepted truck and the driver and conductor were taken into custody. (ANI)