J-K: Search operation launched after suspicious movement in Samba

[India] February 16 (ANI): Search operations were launched in parts of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir after suspicious movements were reported in the area.

Provincial Rehabilitation Officer (PRO), Jammu said that people living in Katli area reported these movements, following which a joint search operation by the police and the army was launched.

"Some suspicious movement was noticed by the locals in Katli area earlier in the morning. Two unidentified persons carrying weapons and dressed in black were seen who fled away when enquired by the locals. The issue was reported to the nearest Army unit and a search operation was carried out by the Army in Katli area and the areas in the vicinity of Samba after suspicious movement," he added.

The PRO added that an update will be given as and when confirmed. (ANI)