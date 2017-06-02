J-K: Search operation underway in Kupwara following reports of infiltration

[India], Jun 2 (ANI): Following reports of infiltration by terrorists in the Valley, massive search operation by the security forces is underway since morning in jungles of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday.

The Army's with 21 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) launched massive searches in Teen Behak area of Keran Sector in Kupwara after reports of infiltration by at least five to six militants at the Siraj Post.

The army and the BSF also fired some warning shots but there was no retaliation.

The search operation is underway and a tight cordon is being maintained to intercept the militants. Further details are awaited. (ANI)