J-K: Security forces diffuse explosive material alongside Jammu-Poonch Highway in Rajouri

[India], May 27 (ANI): Security forces on Monday diffused a suspected Improvised Explosive Substance (IED) like material which was recovered alongside Jammu-Poonch Highway near Kallar chowk in Rajouri district, police said.

"Today, Road Opening Party (ROP) of an army unit was on morning patrol on NH-144A. During patrolling, army jawans of the ROP saw something suspicious lying alongside the highway near Kallar chowk and during a close examination, a bottle filled with a liquid material and a polybag filled with some solid material was found," a release of District Police Office Rajouri said.

Acting on ROP's alert, a police team headed by Incharge Police Post Chingus Chatyar, Sub-Inspector MD Khan reached the spot and enforced the closure of traffic on the particular stretch. Meanwhile, senior army and police officers also reached along with the army's bomb disposal squad. "The bomb disposal squad launched its operation following SOP and after hour-long exercise, the suspected IED material was destroyed on the spot thereby averting any possible mishap," the release read. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yougal Manhas said, "Timely action by the alert jawans of army ROP averted any untoward incident." "Investigation into the matter has been started with Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Govind Rattan personally conducting the investigation," he added. (ANI)