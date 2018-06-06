J-K: Security forces kill infiltrators

[India], June 06 (ANI): Three suspected terrorists were killed on Wednesday as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district's Machhil sector.

A search operation has been launched.

A similar incident took place on Sunday when a terrorist was killed after security forces foiled another infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector according to sources.

Last month, five terrorists were gunned down post a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector. (ANI)