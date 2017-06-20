J-K: Security forces launch cordon and search op in Sopore

-K),[India] June 20 (ANI): The Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in north Kashmir's Sopore area, of Baramulla district late in the evening today.

The operation was launched by the security forces after receiving input about the presence of militants in the area.

According to reports, internet services have also been suspended in the area.

Earlier in the day, terrorists hurled two grenades and opened fire on CRPF's 180 battalion camp in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

However, there is no report of injury or casualty so far. The security forces have cordoned off the area and are trying to smoke out the militants. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police recovered four grenades and two magazines in Srinagar's Baba Demb. (ANI)