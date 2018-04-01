J-K: Seven terrorists gunned down in Dargad encounter

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): In the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian's Dargad village, bodies of seven terrorists including top commanders have been recovered.

Two encounters broke out on Sunday, one each in Shopian's Dragad and Kachdoora villages. Reportedly, two army personnel have also been injured in each of the encounters.

"One terrorist killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General of Police SP Vaid.

Meanwhile, in the Kachdoora encounter, some civilians are trapped and efforts are on to rescue them. Earlier in the wee hours of Sunday, one terrorist was killed and another one was arrested alive in an encounter, which took place in Dialgam area of Anantnag. Further details are awaited. (ANI)