J-K sex scandal: quantum of sentence to be pronounced on June 6

[India] June 04 (ANI): A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday heard the pleas of the five accused in the 2006 Jammu and Kashmir sex scandal, and will pronounce the quantum of sentence to the accused on June 6.

The case came to light in 2006 when Jammu and Kashmir police got two video CDs showing Kashmiri minors being sexually exploited.

The case was transferred to the CBI in May 2006 after names of influential men emerged in the case.

According to reports, these minors were forced into the sex trade & were exploited sexually by politicians, bureaucrats and police officials.

The Court had held, former Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Ahmed Hassan Mir, independent MLA Raman Mattoo, a former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Border Security Force (BSF) KC Pandey, former Additional Advocate General Anil Sethi, the then Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Srinagar) Mohammad Mir Yusuf, Iqbal Khanday, Hotel owner Riaz Ahmed Kawa, Hilal Ahmed Shah Sabina and her husband Abdul Hamid as accused. Sabina and her husband, Abdul Hamid is the primary accused for trafficking girls for prostitution. On February 20, after the victim had refused to comment on the assault, the special CBI court acquitted DSP Mohammad Mir Yusuf. (ANI)