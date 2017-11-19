J-K: Shopkeepers affected after closure of Mughal road due to heavy snowfall

[India], November 19 (ANI): After the closure of historical Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir due to heavy snowfall, the business of local shopkeepers near the road has been affected due to loss of customers.

The shopkeepers appealed the state government for an immediate solution and solve their problems.

The Mughal road was closed yesterday and the movement of passengers and other vehicles was affected due to heavy snowfall.

Some areas in Jammu also witnessed the season's first heavy snowfall due to which the Mughal Road, the alternate link between Kashmir and rest of the country, was closed to avoid any mishap.

The temperature during day time in Jammu yesterday dipped about six degrees below normal. (ANI)