J-K: Soldier dies after being critically injured during training

[India], May 22 (ANI): A soldier succumbed to his injuries after being wounded during training in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two other soldiers suffered minor injuries and are undergoing treatment at a military hospital here. Their situation is stable, a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

Defence Ministry, in a press release, said, "On May 22 at 0915 hours, during a training activity on a military post in Mendhar Sector, one soldier was critically injured who later succumbed to his injuries."

"Two more soldiers who suffered non-grievous injuries have been evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital and are stable," the press note added. Earlier it was reported that a security personnel died and some other people were injured in an IED blast in the area. Defence Ministry Spokesperson Lt Col Devendra Anand, however, later clarified that it was not an IED blast. "It was not an IED blast, but a training-related incident," Lt Col Devendra Anand said. In a separate incident, security forces on Wednesday neutralised two terrorists in Gopalpur area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from the terrorists' hideout. (ANI)