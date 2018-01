[India], Jan 13 (ANI): A soldier was killed on Saturday after Pakistan troops initiated unprovoked firing on the army posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector.

The army also retaliated; however, in the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane was injured and succumbed to his injuries, said Army official statement.

Bhadane, aged 28 years, belonged to Maharshtra's Khalane village. He is survived by his wife Punam Yogesh. (ANI)