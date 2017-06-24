J-K SP shunted out after cop was lynched by mob outside Jamia mosque

Srinagar: A day after a mob lynched Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandith, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has shunted out a senior officer from the area where the incident took place.

In an order late last night, Director General of Police S P Vaid ordered the transfer of Superintendent of Police (North Srinagar) Sajad Khaliq Bhat.

Nowhatta, where the lynching took place on Thursday night, falls under the jurisdiction of the North Srinagar SP.

Bhat, an additional SP rank officer, has been asked to report to the police headquarters.

Sajad Ahmad Shah, the additional SP (Traffic City), Srinagar, will look after the duties of the SP North Srinagar, the order read. Pandith was stripped and lynched by a mob outside the historic Jamia Masjid here, triggering outrage across Kashmir and drawing all-round condemnation.