J-K: Specially designed scooters for differently-abled

[India], May 30 (ANI): Fifteen differently-abled persons have been provided specially-designed scooters in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district by the state rehabilitation council.

"Earlier I was dependent on others whenever I wanted to travel for any kind of work. I want to thank the department for providing the scooter. Now I can travel on my own," said a local.

Another beneficiary said, "Differently abled people face a lot of trouble in travelling here. So, this scheme by the social welfare department will definitely help us in some manner."

At an event here, officials handed over the scooters to 15 people and taught them how to handle the vehicle. (ANI)