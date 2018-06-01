J-K student hanged upside down, teacher arrested

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly assaulting and thrashing a student at a Madrassa in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Mushtaq Ahmed allegedly hanged the student upside down and beat him up with a cane. The matter came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

While the reason for the punishment is not known yet, a case has been registered under section 342, 323 Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and 24 Juvenile justice Act 2013 against the teacher. (ANI)