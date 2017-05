Life has got difficult for students of a school in Kasuri area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir after strong thunderstorm has blown roof of the school, forcing the children to study under open sky.

Rainfall followed by strong wind created havoc in Kasuri Village resulting in the damage of the school's rooftop.

The students now have to compromise with a damaged school building to continue their studies.

The students are demanding an early construction of the school building. (ANI)