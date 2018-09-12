J-K: Students, teachers enjoy new school building in Rajouri

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): In an attempt to provide enhanced quality education in a more conducive learning environment, the district administration in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir completed the construction of two government school buildings. This is a part of the plan sanctioned to construct buildings for 100 government schools functioning in the open in Rajouri district.

The new school buildings are equipped with black boards, water coolers, electricity and modern toilets. Earlier, the students and the teachers used to face hardships due to the lack of proper infrastructure.

Speaking to ANI, a teacher named Jyoti said that there is an increase in the number of students after the project to construct new school buildings commenced. "Earlier, we used to teach only a handful of students as we didn't have proper classrooms. Children were forced to study under a tree in the hot summers and even in the rainy season. But now, we are able to impart quality educations as we have proper infrastructure." Expressing happiness over getting a new classroom, a student said, this will help them to gain more knowledge and they can now sit for hours with ease. "Not only classroom, we are now getting new books, pencils, pen and other study materials free of cost from our teachers. I am very happy now," the student added. Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir government, headed by then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, announced that Rajouri district will get 100 new school buildings so that the children residing in the area can study with ease. (ANI)