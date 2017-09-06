J-K terror funding case: NIA conducts searches at 27 locations in Srinagar, Delhi

[India], September 6 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at around 27 locations in Srinagar and Delhi in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Terror funding/Line of Control (LoC) trade cases.

The places searched included houses and business establishments of those (traders/hawala operators etc.), who are suspected of channelising funds to fuel secessionist and anti-India activities.

During the searches, cash amounting to approximately Rs. 2.20 crores was recovered, besides from incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions. Digital devices in large number, including laptops, mobile phones and hard discs were also seized.

The diaries recovered had contacts of hawala operators/ traders and ledger books contained accounts of cross border LoC trade of various trading companies with some details of bank accounts of Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA searches are continuing and the suspects being questioned about the incriminating recoveries made from them. Yesterday, the NIA summoned Kashmir Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom at the Delhi Headquarters. According to the NIA sources, the people from Jammu and Kashmir will be summoned in the coming days. Last month, the NIA arrested seven Kashmiri separatists - Altaf Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Mehraj Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Naeem Khan and Bitta Karate for funding terror in the Kashmir Valley. The NIA is said to be probing all aspects of funding to separatist leaders and how they reportedly used these funds to fuel unrest in the Kashmir Valley.(ANI)