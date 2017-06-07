J-K: Terrorist Danish Ahmed surrenders before Handwara Police, 21 RR Army

[India], June 7 (ANI): A terrorist named Danish Ahmed surrendered before the Handwara Police and 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Army on Wednesday.

A video of him had surfaced at Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat's funeral.

These video clips were clicked in Tral, Awantipore by the local media persons.

It further surfaced that Danish was studying in B.Sc (third year) at Doon P.G. College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Dehradun.

Danish was found involved in stone-pelting incidents at Handwara in 2016 turmoil also.

He was picked up by the police but was let off after counselling in view of his career.

Once it was learnt that Danish has joined militancy, Handwara police and 21 RR army got into touch with his parents and impressed upon them to counsel their son for surrender.

His parents were convinced that if he surrenders, he would be dealt with fairly under law. Efforts made by security forces yielded results and Danish surrendered before Handwara Police and 21 RR Army.

On being questioned, he revealed that he was in touch with terrorists of south Kashmir region on social media sites and it was on their instigation that he had decided to become a terrorist.

He was tasked by Hizbul Mujahideen commanders to 'activate' some local youth in North Kashmir and make the region as militancy infested as the southern part of Kashmir.

However, after spending a few days with the terrorists in South Kashmir, he realized the futility of joining militant ranks.

A case under Arms Act has been registered in Police Station Handwara.

An investigation is currently underway in this regard.

Danish is being considered under the Jammu and Kashmir Surrendered Militants Rehabilitation Policy. (ANI)