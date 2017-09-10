J-K: Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Shopian, search ops underway

[India], Sept. 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday gunned down a terrorist in an encounter in Shopian's Barbug area.
Another terrorist has been arrested with weapon.
Search operation is still underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
|Source :
[India], Sept. 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday gunned down a terrorist in an encounter in Shopian's Barbug area.
Another terrorist has been arrested with weapon.
Search operation is still underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)