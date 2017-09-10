  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. J-K: Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Shopian, search ops underway

J-K: Terrorist gunned down by security forces in Shopian, search ops underway

Last Updated: Sun, Sep 10, 2017 10:45 hrs

[India], Sept. 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday gunned down a terrorist in an encounter in Shopian's Barbug area.

Another terrorist has been arrested with weapon.

Search operation is still underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features