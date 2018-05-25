J-K: Terrorist hideout busted, arms recovered

[India], May 25 (ANI): Joint teams of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday, acting on a tipoff, launched search operations in Kalimasta Forest (Gul), Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir and busted a terrorist hideout of arms and ammunition.

The team recovered one AK-56 Rifle, one AK-56 magazine, 126 rounds 7.62mm ammunition, one .303 Rifle, one .303 magazine, 06 rounds of .303 ammunition, one 7.63mm Star Pistol, one magazine 7.63 mm Star Pistol, 06 rounds of 7.63mm Star Pistol on UBGL with grenades, hand grenades, binos and other warlike stores.

Army sniffer dog and metal detectors were extensively used in the final stages of the operation. "This cache has scuttled the nefarious plans of the terrorist outfits to launch lethal strike in the near future in an attempt to derail the peace and harmony in region," read a press statement issued by the Indian Army. (ANI)