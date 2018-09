[India], Sep 08 (ANI): A terrorist was killed after Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a weapon-snatching bid in Achabal block of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A police personnel also got injured in the incident. He was later shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the terrorist and have mounted a search operation in the area to nab the remaining terrorists who escaped during the shootout.

Further information is awaited.