J-K: Terrorist lobs grenade at NC leader's residence

[India], May 30 (ANI): A suspected terrorist on Wednesday lobbed a grenade at the residence of National Conference leader Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in Pulwama's Tral town.

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

According to sources, the terrorist had used an Under-barrel Grenade Launcher.

More details are awaited.

Earlier today, terrorists hurled a grenade towards a joint checkpoint of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama district.

On May 25, terrorists launched grenades at a camp of 34 Rashtriya Rifles in Kulgam district. (ANI)