J-K: Terrorists attack Army convoy in Anantnag

[India], June 3 (ANI): Continuing its relentless assault on the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistan Army on Saturday initiated indiscriminate firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector.

This comes after its fresh provocation earlier in the day in Poonch.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on.

Meanwhile, an Army convoy in Anantnag's Qazigund was attacked by terrorists.

According to reports, around five to six jawans have been injured in the attack.

At least one civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir' Poonch sector earlier today. The ceasefire violation started yesterday night at around 11 p.m. Earlier on Thursday, Two civilians were injured in shelling by Pakistan at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani Army had initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors to which the Indian Army posts retaliated strongly and effectively. (ANI)