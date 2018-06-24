J-K: Terrorists attack Army Patrol in Kulgam

[India], June 24 (ANI): An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam's Chadder Bhan area in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday after an attack on an Army patrol party.

Heavy firing is underway between the terrorists and security forces.

Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid took to his Twitter handle to disclose that two terrorists have so far been killed.

"Reportedly two terrorists killed so far," he tweeted.

More details are awaited.

This comes in the wake of terrorist attacks in Pulwama and Anantnag districts on June 22. Terrorists hurled grenades and fired upon a police and Central Reserve Police Force joint party near Tral bus stand in Pulwama district, while at least four terrorists and a police personnel were killed in an encounter in Anantnag's Srigufwara area. (ANI)