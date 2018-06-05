J-K: Terrorists attack army post in Bandipora

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): Terrorists attacked an army post at Hajin in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Four to six militants came from two sides of the army camp 13 Rashtriya Rifles and Hajin police station and fired around 8 UBGls (Under Barrel Grenade Launchers) towards the Army and police.

The firing and the grenade attack on the Army and police camp have been confirmed.

Whether the terrorists entered the camp or not is yet to be confirmed.

More details are awaited.

Prior to this attack, police personnel, posted on guard at Mirza Kamil Shrine, thwarted the attempt by terrorists to snatch their weapons in Srinagar's Hawal area. The terrorists have managed to escape. The area has been cordoned off and search operations are underway. Earlier, an army vehicle was damaged in an IED blast in Yemberzalwai in outskirts of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. No injuries have been reported so far. The area has been cordoned off. Search operations are currently on. On Monday, terrorists hurled a grenade at the security forces deployed at Pulwama's Tahab Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir. No causality has been reported so far. The area has been cordoned off by the security forces. (ANI)