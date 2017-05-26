J-K: Terrorists attack army's patrolling party, search operation underway

[India], May 26 (ANI): A group of terrorists attacked at Indian Army's patrolling party at Jammu and Kashmir's Saimooh village in Pulwama's Tral area on Friday.

The entire area has been cordoned off as the army and the police are conducitng combing operations. The operation is still underway.

Earlier in the day,the Indian Army recovered two bodies along with weapons including one AK 47 rifles and one pistol after foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector, the jawans gunned down two Border Action Team (BAT) terrorists.

On May 13, amid the ongoing firing by Pakistan along the Line of Control, an Indian Army patrol party was fired upon by terrorists in Pulwama's Tral area. (ANI)