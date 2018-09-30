J-K: Terrorists attack police station, one cop killed

Srinagar: One policeman was injured after terrorists attacked a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday.

The station came under attack early Sunday morning after the militants hurled a grenade and then fired indiscriminately at the station's guard post before escaping.

The security forces retaliated and foiled the attack.

Further details are awaited.

On September 27, security forces gunned down a terrorist, after an encounter broke out in Dooru Shahabad area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Policeman killed A policeman was killed on Sunday during a militant attack on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, authorities said. "A constable deployed at the guard post was seriously injured. He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the sources added.