J-K: Terrorists' attempted robbery thwarted by security guards

[India], June 07 (ANI): Terrorists fired upon a Jammu and Kashmir Bank cash van in an attempt to loot it near Chitragam village in Shopian district on Thursday.

However, vigilant bank guards retaliated in time and foiled the attempt, upon which the suspected terrorists fled the scene.No injuries were reported.

Recently, the state has witnessed a tense situation, with incidents of stone pelting and terror attacks increasing by the day.

Earlier today, two soldiers were injured as terrorists attacked an army patrol party near Line of Control (LoC) fence in Kashmir's Keran sector. The Indian security forces retaliated strongly and an operation is currently in progress.

In a separate incident, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the 27 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion after they busted a militant hideout at Paribal Tekri in Jammu and Kashmir. This morning, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, along with a high-level delegation of government officials, arrived in Srinagar to review the security situation of the state. The two-day visit comes in the midst of multiple issues causing turmoil in the state, such as cross-border firing, ceasefire violation, terrorist infiltration, attacks on security personnel, and stone pelting incidents. The Rajnath-led delegation will also be inspecting security arrangements in lieu of the Amarnath Yatra. (ANI)