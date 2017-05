[India], May 24 (ANI): An Indian Army patrol along Shamshabari Range in Jammu and Kashmir, recovered an unidentified terrorist's body in decomposed condition yesterday afternoon.

War like stores including weapons, grenades and Communication equipment were also recovered along the corpse.

According to sources, the terrorist got injured in a previous encounter and succumbed to his injuries later, proving the corpse's decomposing state. (ANI)