[India], Feb 13 (ANI): Terrorists on Wednesday evening fired upon a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The person identified as Lateef Ahmad sustained gunshot wounds when he was fired upon in the Amlar area of Tral and he has been taken to hospital where his condition is reported to be stable, state police said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation in the matter has been initiated. (ANI)